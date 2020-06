Donald Trump congratulates West Point Class 2020 at United States Military Academy: Watch | Oneindia

Remarks by President Trump at the 2020 United States Military Academy at West Point Graduation Ceremony.

As an apparent rift between the White House and Pentagon appears to widen, President Donald Trump delivered the West Point commencement address at a socially distant event that was unprecedented in multiple ways.

Trump congratulated and praised the graduating cadets, saying there was "no place on Earth I would rather be than right here with all of you.