John Kosich's Democracy 2020; June 14
In this Flag Day edition of Democracy 2020 John Kosich looks at police reforms in America and the sudden decision by Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to resign.
john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joins John Kosich to talk about the reopening of the state, the coronavirus fight and what he would do if he was commissioner of baseball.
E. 4th Street's Pickwick & Frolic eyeing late June reopeningE. 4th Street's Pickwick & Frolic eyeing late June reopening.
John Kosich's Democracy 2020 March 10, 2020Ohio faces steep budget cuts in the wake of the pandemic, John Kosich looks at that plus efforts in Columbus to strip the state's health director of her powers and Ohio's soybean farmers uphill battle..