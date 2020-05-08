Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Kosich's Democracy 2020; June 14
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 05:00s - Published
John Kosich's Democracy 2020; June 14

John Kosich's Democracy 2020; June 14

In this Flag Day edition of Democracy 2020 John Kosich looks at police reforms in America and the sudden decision by Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to resign.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020 [Video]

john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joins John Kosich to talk about the reopening of the state, the coronavirus fight and what he would do if he was commissioner of baseball.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 06:33Published
E. 4th Street's Pickwick & Frolic eyeing late June reopening [Video]

E. 4th Street's Pickwick & Frolic eyeing late June reopening

E. 4th Street's Pickwick & Frolic eyeing late June reopening.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:50Published
John Kosich's Democracy 2020 March 10, 2020 [Video]

John Kosich's Democracy 2020 March 10, 2020

Ohio faces steep budget cuts in the wake of the pandemic, John Kosich looks at that plus efforts in Columbus to strip the state's health director of her powers and Ohio's soybean farmers uphill battle..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 05:44Published