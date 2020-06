Picnic interrupted in Hyde Park by far-right demonstrators

A group of far-right demonstrators walk into Hyde Park and interrupt a picnic as Black Lives Matter protesters, far-right activists, and riot police clashed in the capital.

One of the men appeared to spit on a woman enjoying a picnic with her friends, before the group surrounded them, kicked their picnic rug and yelled abuse.

The friends quickly got up and walked away from the angry mob.