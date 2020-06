Adele leads messages to mark third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire

Adele pays tribute to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War.

The fire claimed 72 lives and more than 70 other people were injured.

Adele, who is due to take part in an online memorial event, paid tribute to the victims of the fire.