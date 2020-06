Grubhub Gets Acquired By European Food-Delivery Service

Just Eat Takeaway, a food-delivery service based in Europe, bought Grubhub.

According to Gizmodo, while sales have spiked, operation costs have also been high.

The acquisition of Grubhub makes it the largest digital food delivery service operator outside of China.

Stories analyzing the deal pointed out a European deal was less likely to get blocked by antitrust regulators.

Before Just Eat Takeaway acquired Grubhub, Uber wanted to also buy the food-delivery service.