LIVE AT 11 seventeenth protest night Sunday fight at Paddock bar

The 17th straight night of protests in downtown lexington began with a passing of the torch...if only for a night...from the older organizers to the younger demonstrators.

The leadership may have temporarily changed...but the demands have not...an end to racial injustice, police brutality and greater accountability for officers.

Abc 36's monica harkins is 'live' downtown where the protest began somewhat quietly, but is winding down with some fireworks....literal ly and figuratively as something happened at a bar on south limestone.

That's right, it looked like it was between someone at the paddock bar and protesters.

I talked to one protester who says someone at the paddock pepper sprayed him.

Here's a look at some of the commotion as the apparent fight was breaking out.

About six police cars came up to the scene to investigate what happened.

Because someone got pepper sprayed, an emergency crew came out to check on the well-being of the protester.

The crowd dispersed as far as the march but people were still crowded around to see what was going to happen next.

Earlier tonight we talked to a group of protesters who were arrested last night.

They told us why they continue to come out even after being detained.

"what's 17 days.

I've got 30 years on this world... you can't beat that."

" i could be getting ready for work in the morning but i'm out here because what is money?

What his work is my nephews don't get a growth in a better world if my kids don't get to grow up in a better world."

From what i can tell no one has been detained so far tonight.

Live in lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

