Happy Birthday Courteney Cox: Monica Geller's best lines
The actress is adored by 'Friends' fans for her role as Monica Geller.
So to celebrate Cox's 56th birthday, we're listing some of our favourite Monica quotes!
Jahaira Lucas RT @parisianchIoe: happy birthday courteney cox, our eternal monica geller https://t.co/SlDBtvcL31 41 minutes ago
R E E M | Z A Y E D 🇦🇪✨ RT @back280s: Happy Birthday #courteneycox
Courteney Bass Cox (born June 15, 1964). She gained worldwide recognition for her starring role… 2 hours ago
Mira🦖 That's Monica Geller❤️
Happy birthday Courteney https://t.co/5Diz1VRIYy 9 hours ago
- @FriendsTV Happy birthday, Courteney Cox! Thank you for bringing Monica Geller to life❤️ 11 hours ago
Ayaan Happy Birthday Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller ❤️✨ https://t.co/RroAQhgn1S 13 hours ago
بناضل بتعلم Happy Birthday Courteney Cox! Thank you for giving us Monica Geller 💙 18 hours ago
PrvntPOLICEwho?Murder=CogWrdNtSameC=LifisN=JustAT Happy Birthday Courteney Cox!
Monica!
And Gale Weathers is one of the most awesome 👏 😎 characters! https://t.co/hrTO38mrgH 19 hours ago
denise 🏳️🌈 happy birthday courteney, my monica geller-bing! i love you @CourteneyCox 🦋✨ https://t.co/lWV1hJqajX 20 hours ago
Top 10 Reasons Monica Geller Is UnderratedWe could fill a binder with all the reasons Monica Geller is underrated. For this list, we’ll be looking at all of Monica’s most redeeming qualities.
Courteney Cox's emotional pregnancyCourteney Cox's pregnancy with Coco, now 15, was "emotional".
Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ episodeCox played Monica Geller on the hit TV show and recently admitted she has been binge-watching the comedy for the first time during quarantine.