Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a virtual rally that Nepal-India ties were bound by roti-beti, all issues will be resolved through dialogue; Indian High Commission members of staff went 'missing' in Pakistan, MEA in touch with Islamabad to trace the men; Former Goa Deputy CM called his support to BJP-led govt a 'mistake'; Congress demanded that Covid test be done for all people in Delhi at a meet with Amit Shah and more news

Missing Indian High Commission staff in Pakistan: Efforts on to trace the two | Oneindia News