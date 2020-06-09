Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huge queues outside Primark and Footlocker in Manchester as shops re-open
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Huge queues outside Primark and Footlocker in Manchester as shops re-open

Huge queues outside Primark and Footlocker in Manchester as shops re-open

Huge queues are seen in and around Manchester city centre today (June 15) on the first day shops are open since the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage shows queues outside favourite shops such as Primark, Apple and Footlocker.

Connor O'Neil was on his way to do a weekly food shop when he noticed all of the queues: "I was walking to the shops in Manchester city centre to buy some food for the rest of the week so I don't have to go outside when I saw loads of people queuing outside all the shops!

"I don't know why they don't just order online, it was absolute chaos!

I fear that there will be a second wave coming!"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Eugenisimaaa

E u g e n i a RT @EveningStandard: Huge queues outside Primark as shops reopen across England for first time since lockdown https://t.co/vPJ8M7Ovdi 5 minutes ago

BeverlyDaubney

Bevash1 RT @katcashmeade: Huge queues outside Primark.... Sweat shop slaves in China must be OK then. https://t.co/RXPFgzgr2R 6 minutes ago

markdesthompson

Mark Thompson I didn't realise we'd all been missing @Primark so much! Good to see safely-distanced shopping back and these queue… https://t.co/u7blVDGg0a 9 minutes ago

AndrewBrazier1

Andrew Brazier RT @itvwestcountry: Queues formed outside stores across the West Country, including Bristol, Cheltenham, Taunton and Plymouth https://t.co/… 18 minutes ago

ellogena1

Glou Thousands queue outside Primark stores across England as chain reopens 153 shops https://t.co/K15ZNfyyDD 33 minutes ago

lulaJ

Lucinda Reid RT @GlosLiveOnline: Huge queues outside Primark stores in Gloucester and Cheltenham this morning #IAmOpen #GlosBiz https://t.co/HMxloosoej 38 minutes ago

Families_UK

Families UK Huge queues outside Primark as they prepare to reopen 153 branches https://t.co/Eh9I328kW5 https://t.co/VbyN1QrhQj 39 minutes ago

itvwestcountry

ITV News West Country Queues formed outside stores across the West Country, including Bristol, Cheltenham, Taunton and Plymouth https://t.co/P6Kxd6Z7jy 40 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Life after lockdown: HUGE queues outside Sports Direct on London's Oxford Street as non-essential shops re-open [Video]

Life after lockdown: HUGE queues outside Sports Direct on London's Oxford Street as non-essential shops re-open

Hundreds of shoppers queued up outside retailer Sports Direct on London's Oxford Street as the chain re-open following weeks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Long queues as Penneys reopens in Ireland [Video]

Long queues as Penneys reopens in Ireland

Eager shoppers have queued for hours as 16 Penneys stores reopened across the Republic of Ireland. Some shops were due to open at 10.30am, but as the queues built up, gardai advised managers to open..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Auto body shop fights to stay open amid coronavirus [Video]

Auto body shop fights to stay open amid coronavirus

Many small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus and auto repair shops are no exception. C&H Auto Center in Gardena, California is fighting to stay afloat after a huge decline in their..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:18Published