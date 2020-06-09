Huge queues outside Primark and Footlocker in Manchester as shops re-open

Huge queues are seen in and around Manchester city centre today (June 15) on the first day shops are open since the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage shows queues outside favourite shops such as Primark, Apple and Footlocker.

Connor O'Neil was on his way to do a weekly food shop when he noticed all of the queues: "I was walking to the shops in Manchester city centre to buy some food for the rest of the week so I don't have to go outside when I saw loads of people queuing outside all the shops!

"I don't know why they don't just order online, it was absolute chaos!

I fear that there will be a second wave coming!"