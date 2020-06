People Form Long Queues for Shops

Occurred on June 15, 2020 / Manchester, England, UK Info from Licensor: "I was walking to the shops in Manchester city centre to buy some food for the rest of the week so that I don't have to go outside when I saw loads of people queuing outside all the shops!!

Primark had so many people and some at Footlocker too!

I don't know why they don't just order online, it was absolute chaos!

I fear that there will be a second wave coming!"