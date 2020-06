Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 hours ago Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict A Russian court finds former US marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the US and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Jason Braddock RT @sarahrainsford: Ex US marine Paul Whelan denounces ‘sham trial’ ahead of verdict in his trial for espionage. https://t.co/RZ0rnkh0q5 1 hour ago Sarah Rainsford Ex US marine Paul Whelan denounces ‘sham trial’ ahead of verdict in his trial for espionage. https://t.co/RZ0rnkh0q5 5 hours ago