Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Avatar crew to restart filming in New Zealand
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Avatar crew to restart filming in New Zealand

Avatar crew to restart filming in New Zealand

The production crew of the upcoming Avatar sequels have finished their two week quarantine in New Zealand and will restart shooting.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The international crew filming sequels for sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar' are ready to return to work in New Zealand.

That after the team cleared two weeks of quarantine on Sunday (June 14).

Filming of the 'Avatar' sequels was suspended in March.

But with New Zealand's borders still closed to foreigners, the government gave special permission for 55 'Avatar' crew members to fly in on May 31.

Producer Jon Landau walked amongst crowds in Wellington on Sunday.

"We were trapped here.

We couldn't intermingle with each other, let alone go outside." He told reporters the film production was ready to spend millions in the country over the next few months.

New Zealand's film industry is worth more than NZ$3 billion a year.

A six-month international film can create an estimated 3,000 jobs.

James Cameron's 'Avatar' was released in 2009 and is the second highest-grossing movie of all time.

The second installment is scheduled to debut in December 2021, followed by three others.



Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus border exemptions: Avatar crew allowed into NZ without basis in immigration rules

Covid 19 coronavirus border exemptions: Avatar crew allowed into NZ without basis in immigration rules By Gill Bonnett of RNZ The Government allowed the Avatar film crew to come to New Zealand when no...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Relatives of high-value workers among those let into New Zealand

Relatives of high-value workers among those let into New Zealand By Gill Bonnett of RNZ Ten of the 200 high-value foreigners - such as the Avatar film crew - allowed...
New Zealand Herald - Published

'Avatar' sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand

Filming the sequel of James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" will bring hundreds of jobs and...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

infinity10

infinity10 RT @VOAStevenson: The international crew filming sequels for sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar' is set for action in New Zealand as they restart p… 12 hours ago

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson The international crew filming sequels for sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar' is set for action in New Zealand as they res… https://t.co/2bdNn4owED 12 hours ago

JohnBaldwin64

John Baldwin Avatar crew to restart filming in New Zealand https://t.co/xyfG3Pyrgn via @YouTube 15 hours ago

aashah03

AHMED SHAH RT @ReutersIndia: WATCH: The international crew filming sequels for sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar' is set for action in New Zealand as they re… 18 hours ago

denis_muganga

denes RT @Reuters: The international crew filming sequels for sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar' is set for action in New Zealand as they restart produc… 21 hours ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India WATCH: The international crew filming sequels for sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar' is set for action in New Zealand as t… https://t.co/vmGGniCej4 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks [Video]

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks

Three weeks after New Zealand eradicated the coronavirus, two new cases have been reported in the country.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
Caterpillar Builds a Protective Hat From It's Old Heads! [Video]

Caterpillar Builds a Protective Hat From It's Old Heads!

This incredible creepy crawly builds a towering hat from its own heads. Uraba Lugens, or Gum-Leaf Skeletoniser, is a moth that keeps the shedded head portion of its exoskeleton as it grows as a..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run [Video]

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published