Indian Man Goes From Taxi Driver to Transporting Patients and Corpses During Pandemic
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s
A New Delhi man went from a taxi driver to driving an ambulance turned hearse during the coronavirus outbreak.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

