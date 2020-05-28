Indian Man Goes From Taxi Driver to Transporting Patients and Corpses During Pandemic
A New Delhi man went from a taxi driver to driving an ambulance turned hearse during the coronavirus outbreak.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia NewsAs Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..
From robot to social distancing device: Indian innovations to curb CovidAs Covid-19 continues to spread, several unique innovations have been made in India to curb spread of the pandemic. A student from Aligarh has designed a device which helps people maintain adequate..
Indian priest who admits killing man at temple claims goddess told him to perform human sacrifice to 'end COVID epidemic'An elderly priest in eastern India claimed he performed a human sacrifice to ward off COIVD-19 virus.
Sansari Ojha, the 70-year-old priest seen seated in red robes in the video, went to the police..