Thousands of excited shoppers expected to flood into shops today

Eager shoppers queued outside Primark stores across the UK as it reopened its doors following lockdown.

The budget fashion retail giant was even forced to open early to cope with demand after massive queues of people formed outside the stores from the early hours. Some excited shoppers said they had been there since 4am this morning (Mon) to be first in line to snap up a bargain following three months of coronavirus lockdown.