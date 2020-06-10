Global  

Cops Kill Another Black Man
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Atlanta police have released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

'Live PD' dropped by A&E on heels of 'Cops' cancellation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A&E Network has canceled the police reality series “Live PD” following weeks...
SeattlePI.com


Indianapolis police release cops’ names in black man’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police on Wednesday released the name of an officer who fatally...
Seattle Times

Atlanta Police Fatally Shoot Black Man in the Back at Wendy's Drive-Thru

A 27-year-old African-American man was shot in the back and killed by Atlanta police Friday night,...
TMZ.com



Deadly Police Shooting Of Black Man In Atlanta Sparks New Calls For Police Reform [Video]

Natalie Brand reports fired police officer could face murder charges.

Credit: CBS4 Miami
Officer Laughs at Cop Joke [Video]

Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Washington, DC, USA Info from Licensor: "Joke to cops outside Trump Hotel during Black Lives Matter / George Floyd Protests, June 2020"

Credit: Viral Hog Content
After viral photo, UK BLM protester speaks out [Video]

[NFA] The black man identified as the individual carrying a suspected far-right protester to safety in a viral photograph captured by a Reuters photographer on Saturday (June 13) during anti-racist and..

Credit: Reuters Studio