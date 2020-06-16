Mark Strassmann package from

Is the "cbs weeken news."

>> garrett: good evening, everyone.

I'm major garrett in washington.

Another police department in america is under a spotlight tonight, this time atlanta after the shooting death last night of a black man.

Late today, estate's police chief resigned.

It began after police were called to a wendy's drive-through where a man was asleep inside his car.

Minutes later, after a struggle, security camera video shows the man pointing what appears to be a taser at police.

He was then shot and killed by responding officers.

Cbs' mark strassmann is there.

>> reporter: by the time this video begins, a fight's under way.

Two white cops wrestling with a black spp.

They're trying to subdue him, but, clearly getting the worst of it.

>> damn!

>> reporter: the suspect, by now holding one of the cops' tasers, runs.

The second officer chases him, firing his taser.

Seconds later, out of camera frame, what sounds like three gunshots.

( gunshots ).

>> oh!

>> reporter: the dead man is 27-year-old rayshard brooks.

Police say he had failed a field sobriety test.

>> and these ( bleep ) shoot him in the wendy's drive-through for no ( bleep ) reason.

>> reporter: this second cell phone video shows the aftermath, anger front and center.

>> i saw you all talking to him for 20 minutes, dude, unarmed.

And you pull a ( bleep ) gun, dude!

Wow.

( bleep ) wow.

I feel like both of your careers are definitely done.

>> i do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer.

>> reporter: two weeks ago, this use of force by atlanta police brought widespread criticism.

Six officers smashed through a car window and repeatedly tased two college students.

They had just left a protest supporting george floyd.

Four officers were fired.

All six now face criminal charges.

State investigators and a local prosecutor will lead separate probes into this shooting.

What will also be of interest