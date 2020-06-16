Mark Strassmann package from

|
Is the "cbs weeken news."
>> garrett: good evening, everyone.
I'm major garrett in washington.
Another police department in america is under a spotlight tonight, this time atlanta after the shooting death last night of a black man.
Late today, estate's police chief resigned.
It began after police were called to a wendy's drive-through where a man was asleep inside his car.
Minutes later, after a struggle, security camera video shows the man pointing what appears to be a taser at police.
He was then shot and killed by responding officers.
Cbs' mark strassmann is there.
>> reporter: by the time this video begins, a fight's under way.
Two white cops wrestling with a black spp.
They're trying to subdue him, but, clearly getting the worst of it.
>> damn!
>> reporter: the suspect, by now holding one of the cops' tasers, runs.
The second officer chases him, firing his taser.
Seconds later, out of camera frame, what sounds like three gunshots.
( gunshots ).
>> oh!
>> reporter: the dead man is 27-year-old rayshard brooks.
Police say he had failed a field sobriety test.
>> and these ( bleep ) shoot him in the wendy's drive-through for no ( bleep ) reason.
>> reporter: this second cell phone video shows the aftermath, anger front and center.
>> i saw you all talking to him for 20 minutes, dude, unarmed.
And you pull a ( bleep ) gun, dude!
Wow.
( bleep ) wow.
I feel like both of your careers are definitely done.
>> i do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer.
>> reporter: two weeks ago, this use of force by atlanta police brought widespread criticism.
Six officers smashed through a car window and repeatedly tased two college students.
They had just left a protest supporting george floyd.
Four officers were fired.
All six now face criminal charges.
State investigators and a local prosecutor will lead separate probes into this shooting.
What will also be of interest
|
|
Tweets about this