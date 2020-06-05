Global  

Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving has recognized the power that black athletes have in society
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando.

In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season in the current social climate was a good idea.

Rockets guard Austin Rivers disagreed posting on social media, "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement...I'm with it...but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers.

We can do both.” Hear why Broussard believes that Kyrie needs a plan of action if he wants to seriously move forward with the hold out.

