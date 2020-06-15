Justice Neil Gorsuch Said It's 'Clear' Anti-Discrimination Laws Protect LGBTQ Community

The LGBTQ+ community received a victory with an announcement from the Supreme Court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch said it’s “clear” that gay and transgender employees are protected by federal anti-discirmination laws.

He said the Civil RIghts Act of 1964 prohibits job discrimination “because of sex.” According to the HuffPost, Gorsuch acknowledged those who created the act didn’t anticipate certain issues today.

He said: “But the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands.”