Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees.

This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In a watershed victory for LGBTQ rights, the Supreme Court Monday ruled that federal law protecting workers from discrimination on the basis of sex also applies to gay and transgender people.

In a 6-to-3 decision, the justices ruled Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars companies from discriminating on the basis of gender – as well as race, color, national origin and religion – also applies to members of the LGBTQ community.

Writing the majority opinion: conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote, "Ours is a society of written laws ... An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law." The three justices that dissented: Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

LGBTQ advocacy groups welcomed the landmark decision as an important step in protecting gay and trans workers, more than half of whom live in states without explicit workplace protections – something Monday's ruling now extends to all gay and trans people nationwide.



Related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the...
Al Jazeera - Published

U.S. Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers are covered by landmark civil rights law

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark...
CBC.ca - Published

Civil rights law protects gay and transgender workers, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and transgender workers...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this

TNovitz

tonia novitz RT @jeffreysvogt: U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections https://t.co/4l7fru7eBZ 44 seconds ago

4qJaUXOn7CFkdSG

エーエフ2 RT @makotoiwahashi1: US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections https://t.co/JjChumNSqk 1 minute ago

1234helloo

Vinny Murphy RT @Scotus: U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections https://t.co/lJS7oTzirb https://t.co/15GpWKMviH 1 minute ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @Reuters: ⚡️ “Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections” https://t.co/kWbPyoL8LH 2 minutes ago

Molly_C_Jackson

Molly Jackson RT @Reuters: The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a watershed victory for LGBTQ+ rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplac… 2 minutes ago

WilluMilkit

James RT @vfabello: In landmark ruling, U.S. Supreme Court bars discrimination against LGBT workers - Reuters https://t.co/1kM2wN1sXE 3 minutes ago

MaiNews2012

Mai News RT @gmanews: US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections https://t.co/AYbF4RTUW5 4 minutes ago

Zachary_Cohen

Zach C. Cohen RT @SenCortezMasto: Today’s #SCOTUS ruling reaffirms what we know to be true: in America, no one should be denied dignity in the workplace… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado Leaders React To Ruling That LGBT People Are Protected From Job Discrimination [Video]

Colorado Leaders React To Ruling That LGBT People Are Protected From Job Discrimination

Colorado leaders in Washington as well as here in the Centennial state are sharing reaction to Monday's Supreme Court ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:37Published