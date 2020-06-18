News 10 reached out to those in the community to learn more about how it's impacting those around us.

Victory for LGBTQ community, reaction from those living in the Wabash Valley

It's completely free.

The ruling makes sure that an individual can't be fired..

Or turned down for a job based off of their sexual orientation.

Those who i spoke with say no person should have to worry about that.

In a 6 to 3 ruling... the supreme court determined that the civil rights act of "19-64" applies to millions of gay and transgender workers in the u.s. to learn more about what this really means to those within the l-g-b-t-q community..

I spoke with "bonnie wilson."

She's been married to her "wife" for the last 10 years.

"wilson" says it's a victory for her community to be protected..

But argues that..

No matter your sexual orientation... or race..

Everyone should be treated with the same amount of respect.

"if you're hired to do a job and you're doing the job that should be enough.

Having to be protected by the law because of who you are... that's just ludacris to me.

