Former 'SNL' Star Jay Pharoah Releases Footage Of Cop Kneeling On His Neck
In the wake of George Floyd's tragic death, former "SNL" star Jay Pharoah released a disturbing video of an LAPD officer kneeling on his neck.
Now, he's sharing his story after being falsely accused of a crime that could have cost him his life.
Jay Pharoah: LA Police Approached At Gunpoint, Knelt On Neck(CNN) Comedian Jay Pharoah shared surveillance footage of him being detained by Los Angeles police, who allegedly approached him with guns drawn and knelt on his neck in a similar way that led to..