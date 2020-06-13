Global  

Former 'SNL' Star Jay Pharoah Releases Footage Of Cop Kneeling On His Neck
In the wake of George Floyd's tragic death, former "SNL" star Jay Pharoah released a disturbing video of an LAPD officer kneeling on his neck.

Now, he's sharing his story after being falsely accused of a crime that could have cost him his life.

