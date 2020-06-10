Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok users allegedly broke into the former Hype House to record videos
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:18s - Published
TikTok users allegedly broke into the former Hype House to record videos

TikTok users allegedly broke into the former Hype House to record videos

There appears to have been a break-in at the Los Angeles mansion that was once home to one of TikTok’s best-known creator collectives, the Hype House.the group’s co-founder, Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, gave an alarming update on the break-in situation on June 12.“So today I woke up, checked TikTok, and saw that a few girls along with their MOTHER broke into our old house, and also took MY clothes,” Hudson wrote in a tweet.One of the girls Hudson mentioned was 13-year-old TikTokker Roselie Arritola, also known as Jenny Popach.Her mother, Maria Ulacia, uploaded multiple TikToks (which have since been deleted) in which she, Arritola, and two of Arritola’s teenage friends .can be seen dancing in various rooms of what appears to be the original Hype House.In one video, Ulacia can be seen wearing what appears to be Hudson’s signature skeleton jacket.

In another, fans noticed what seems to be the Hype House’s distinct bathroom.After seeing the videos, Hype House member Kouvr Annon returned to the original mansion to check on its condition.“someone took my tattoo gun.

Thanks.

And um I had fish here on an automatic feeder and the fish tank is now next to the toilet with no fish in it”.A spokesperson for the Hype House told Insider they have turned the investigation over to law enforcement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson Reunite In New TikTok Videos!

Exes Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are back together – sort of! The former couple reunited in...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pizza Hut employee shares his weirdest ever deliveries on TikTok [Video]

Pizza Hut employee shares his weirdest ever deliveries on TikTok

A Pizza Hut employee is going viral...after sharing some of the strangest and most specific delivery instructions he’s ever received.The delivery driver, who goes by the name Charlie on social..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published
The person who moved into Bella Thorne's house uncovered some truly bizarre treasures [Video]

The person who moved into Bella Thorne's house uncovered some truly bizarre treasures

A TikTok user named Rachel Turner movedinto Bella Thorne’s old house, and it’s justabout as quirky as the actress herself.Turner said she gets a lot of questions about thehouse, so she wanted..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published
TikTok users are sharing the baby blankets they still sleep with every night [Video]

TikTok users are sharing the baby blankets they still sleep with every night

Several adult social media users are going viral after sharing the items they’ve been sleeping with since they were babies.The trend, which began on TikTok with a user named coreyxnathaniel has..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published