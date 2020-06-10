TikTok users allegedly broke into the former Hype House to record videos

There appears to have been a break-in at the Los Angeles mansion that was once home to one of TikTok’s best-known creator collectives, the Hype House.the group’s co-founder, Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, gave an alarming update on the break-in situation on June 12.“So today I woke up, checked TikTok, and saw that a few girls along with their MOTHER broke into our old house, and also took MY clothes,” Hudson wrote in a tweet.One of the girls Hudson mentioned was 13-year-old TikTokker Roselie Arritola, also known as Jenny Popach.Her mother, Maria Ulacia, uploaded multiple TikToks (which have since been deleted) in which she, Arritola, and two of Arritola’s teenage friends .can be seen dancing in various rooms of what appears to be the original Hype House.In one video, Ulacia can be seen wearing what appears to be Hudson’s signature skeleton jacket.

In another, fans noticed what seems to be the Hype House’s distinct bathroom.After seeing the videos, Hype House member Kouvr Annon returned to the original mansion to check on its condition.“someone took my tattoo gun.

Thanks.

And um I had fish here on an automatic feeder and the fish tank is now next to the toilet with no fish in it”.A spokesperson for the Hype House told Insider they have turned the investigation over to law enforcement