FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Monday.

The agency determined that the treatments "are unlikely to produce an antiviral effect" after reviewing data from large clinical trials.

The FDA had also warned against the drugs as they could lead to potentially fatal cardiac side effects.

The treatments were previously promoted by President Donald Trump despite concerns about their safety and effectiveness.

No other treatments have emerged successfully, though several vaccines are in development.