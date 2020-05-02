FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration
withdrew emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Monday.
The agency determined that the treatments
"are unlikely to produce an antiviral effect" after reviewing data from large clinical trials.
The FDA had also warned
against the drugs as they
could lead to potentially
fatal cardiac side effects.
The treatments were previously promoted
by President Donald Trump despite concerns
about their safety and effectiveness.
No other treatments have
emerged successfully, though
several vaccines are in development.