Jim Jackson: Kyrie might not be right person to be leading the suggested NBA holdout

Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Ric Bucher to discuss Kyrie Irving's charge against resuming the NBA season.

In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season in the current social climate was a good idea.

Rockets guard Austin Rivers disagreed posting on social media, "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement...I'm with it...but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers.

We can do both.” Hear why Jim Jackson believes that Kyrie may not be the right front man in this particular instance.