Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jim Jackson: Kyrie might not be right person to be leading the suggested NBA holdout
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Jim Jackson: Kyrie might not be right person to be leading the suggested NBA holdout

Jim Jackson: Kyrie might not be right person to be leading the suggested NBA holdout

Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Ric Bucher to discuss Kyrie Irving's charge against resuming the NBA season.

In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season in the current social climate was a good idea.

Rockets guard Austin Rivers disagreed posting on social media, "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement...I'm with it...but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers.

We can do both.” Hear why Jim Jackson believes that Kyrie may not be the right front man in this particular instance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jim Jackson: Kyrie might not be right person to be leading the suggested NBA holdout

Jim Jackson: Kyrie might not be right person to be leading the suggested NBA holdout Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Ric Bucher to discuss Kyrie Irving's charge against resuming...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving has recognized the power that black athletes have in society [Video]

Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving has recognized the power that black athletes have in society

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando. In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:10Published