New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 hour ago New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit. The unit was originally aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies. A nationwide push for policing reforms followed the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In a major redeployment, the country’s largest police force will reassign some 600 plainclothes officers. “Make no mistake, this is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city,” Commissioner Dermot Shea They will focus on other duties, effective immediately, according to Reuters. 0

