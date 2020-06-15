New York City Police Disband 'Anti-Crime Unit' Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit.
The unit was originally aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies.
A nationwide push for policing reforms followed the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
In a major redeployment, the country’s largest police force will reassign some 600 plainclothes officers.
“Make no mistake, this is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city,” Commissioner Dermot Shea
They will focus on other duties, effective immediately, according to Reuters.