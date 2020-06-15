Global  

New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures
The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit.

The unit was originally aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies.

A nationwide push for policing reforms followed the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

In a major redeployment, the country’s largest police force will reassign some 600 plainclothes officers.

“Make no mistake, this is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city,” Commissioner Dermot Shea They will focus on other duties, effective immediately, according to Reuters.

