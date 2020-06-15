LGBTQ Community Celebrates Huge SCOTUS Victory
The Supreme Court ruled Monday it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because they are gay or transgender.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports
Matt @ztlnorman There are so many types of pride months. Deaf Pride, Arab-American Month, Mental Health Awareness Month,… https://t.co/L407VNsEq0 2 days ago
Mel RT @DerpyKey: @miIfjiu @harukaoota @holepics The kink community had a huge impact in the fight for lgbtq rights and the stonewall riots pri… 3 days ago
Natalie (Derpy) @ FF7R 💜 @miIfjiu @harukaoota @holepics The kink community had a huge impact in the fight for lgbtq rights and the stonewall… https://t.co/GJ2HcaeE5N 4 days ago
Obergefell reacts to SCOTUS's LGBTQ civil rights rulingJim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that declared same-sex marriage legal across the U.S., said that Monday's SCOTUS decision is a huge moment for the LGBTQ community.
Supreme Court Ruling A Major Victory For LGBTQ CommunityIn a landmark ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court said employees cannot be fired for being gay or transgender. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Huge Victory For LGBTQ RightsIn a surprise decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that firing a person based on sexual orientation and gender identity violates their civil rights.