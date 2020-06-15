Global  

LGBTQ Community Celebrates Huge SCOTUS Victory
LGBTQ Community Celebrates Huge SCOTUS Victory

LGBTQ Community Celebrates Huge SCOTUS Victory

The Supreme Court ruled Monday it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because they are gay or transgender.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

