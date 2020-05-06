US hands over first lot of 100 ventilators to India for COVID fight

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster handed over the first lot of 100 ventilators from USAID (United States Agency for International Development) to India at the headquarters of the Indian Red Cross.

The US government is providing much-needed ventilators and accompanying equipment to India to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic.

Ventilators are highly specialized medical equipment used in intensive care units.

These are used to support individuals whose lungs are not working adequately despite receiving oxygen.