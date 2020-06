Covid-19 crisis: US hands over first tranche of 100 ventilators to India

The United States handed over the first tranche of 100 ventilators to India.

The ventilators were handed over by US Ambassador to India Ken Juster at the India Red Cross Headquarters.

US has committed to donate 200 ventilators to India to aid its battle against the Covid crisis.

India has registered over 343,000 cases of Covid-19 so far.

