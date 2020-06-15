More Beijing markets closed for fear of second wave of Covid-19

Chinese authorities have reimposed some travel restrictions in Beijing, as they work to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and prevent it spreading more widely.

China reported 40 more coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 27 of them in Beijing.

Many of the recent cases have been linked to Beijing's outdoor meat and seafood wholesale markets.

In total, 11 markets have now been shuttered as authorities tracked an infected pair of health inspectors who might have spread the disease throughout the city's food system.