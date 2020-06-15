Global  

China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing
China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing According to Chinese authorities, the outbreak reached at least 106 new cases on Tuesday.

The dramatic rise follows months of no new cases in the Chinese capital.

The new outbreak of the virus is thought to have originated in the massive Xinfadi wholesale food market, the biggest food market in Asia.

Barricades have already been erected around neighborhoods where the infected live.

An aggressive testing campaign is already underway, with hundreds of thousands targeted.

In an echo of the initial outbreak in Wuhan in January, lockdown measures have been reinstated in Beijing.

More than 60 percent of the flights in and out of both of Beijing's major airports have been canceled.

China officials referred to the situation as "very grave," saying "this has truly rung an alarm bell for us."

