China Mobilizes to Contain Second
Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing According to Chinese authorities,
the outbreak reached at least
106 new cases on Tuesday.
The dramatic rise follows months
of no new cases in the Chinese capital.
The new outbreak of the virus
is thought to have originated in the
massive Xinfadi wholesale food market,
the biggest food market in Asia.
Barricades have already been
erected around neighborhoods
where the infected live.
An aggressive testing campaign
is already underway, with hundreds
of thousands targeted.
In an echo of the initial outbreak
in Wuhan in January, lockdown
measures have been reinstated in Beijing.
More than 60 percent of the
flights in and out of both of Beijing's
major airports have been canceled.
China officials referred to the
situation as "very grave," saying
"this has truly rung an alarm bell for us."