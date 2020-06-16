Huawei CFO's new argument to fight extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is raising a new argument in a Canadian court in a bid to fight extradition to the United States on bank fraud charges, court documents released on Monday showed.

Meng has been charged with bank fraud, and has been accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei's business in Iran.

A powerpoint presentation from Meng to an HSBC banker in Hong Kong in 2013, has been cited as key evidence in how she allegedly breached US sanctions against Iran.

Her lawyers say the U.S. summary of that document was quote "materially misleading" both over Huawei's ties to Iranian company Skycom and its financial dealings with HSBC.

Meng - the daughter of billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei - was arrested at Vancouver's airport on December 1, 2018.

She says she is innocent.

The extradition case against her is scheduled to last at least another year.