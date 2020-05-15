Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:39s - Published
New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy

New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy

A Monday report found that U.S. agency leaders violated their own policy on scientific integrity after they backed a Trump tweet about Hurricane Dorian last year - that was false.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A new report found that U.S. agency leaders violated their own policy on scientific integrity after they backed a Trump tweet about Hurricane Dorian last year - that was false.

The controversy is now known as 'Sharpiegate.'

As Dorian bore down on the United States, Trump displayed a map from the NOAA that had been altered.

A bubble traced in Sharpie marker showed Hurricane Dorian supposedly threatening the state of Alabama.

The president had tweeted days earlier that Alabama would quote "most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated" by Dorian.

The claim was shot down within minutes by National Weather Service meterologists in Alabama, who said the system would stay too far east.

But Trump doubled down with his map in the Oval Office.

Then the NOAA, which heads the NWS, later issued a statement which not only contradicted its own local office -- but also stood by Trump's forecast.

A memo released alongside Monday's report (June 15) found that in backing Trump, NOAA leadership showed quote "reckless disregard of the Code of Scientific Conduct" and quote "felt significant external pressure to do so." The NOAA falls under Trump cabinet member Wilbur Ross.

Last year, the New York Times reported that Ross threatened to fire top employees at the Alabama office after they contradicted the president.

It also reported that then-acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Ross to order the NOAA to disavow the Alabama office's tweet.

In a response to Monday's report, NOAA's former deputy chief of staff Julie Roberts defended the agency.

She said the report failed to quote "provide the complete picture of what occurred, and the contextual factors that played a role in the statement."




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Dorian Hurricane Dorian Category 5 Atlantic hurricane in 2019

NOAA Officials Feared Firings After Trump’s Hurricane Claims, Inspector General Says

 The report examined the aftermath of Mr. Trump’s insistence that Hurricane Dorian was headed toward Alabama, which government forecasters contradicted.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump. Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records [Video]

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favour of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Beijing vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

 China said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the..
WorldNews

Iran Made 'Procurement Attempts' for Its Nuclear Programme Last Year, Report Says

 The crisis around Tehran’s atomic programme resumed in 2018 after President Donald Trump announced America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear..
WorldNews

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration US government scientific agency

Inquiry Prompted by Trump’s Hurricane Dorian Claim Is Being Blocked, Investigator Says

 The Commerce Department is impeding findings into whether it coerced the top NOAA official to support President Trump’s inaccurate claim that Dorian would hit..
NYTimes.com
Polar vortex brings springtime snow to the U.S. East Coast [Video]

Polar vortex brings springtime snow to the U.S. East Coast

The polar vortex dumped snow and cold Arctic air on parts of the northeast United States and Canada over Mother's Day weekend.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 00:55Published

Hurricane Dorian–Alabama controversy Hurricane Dorian–Alabama controversy political controversy in 2019


Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

US Army investigating how 'MAGA' was described as a form of 'covert white supremacy' in handout

 (CNN)The US Army is investigating how a handout distributed on a base in Alabama initially included a description that the phrase "Make America Great Again" was..
WorldNews
'The Wonder Years' Reboot Will Focus On A Black Family In The 1960's [Video]

'The Wonder Years' Reboot Will Focus On A Black Family In The 1960's

The classic 1980's TV The Wonder Years is coming back. Fred Savage, the star of the original series, will direct a reboot of the hit program. According to CNN, this time around the show will be built around a Black family. The half-hour comedy will focus on a Black middle-class family in Alabama in the late 1960's. The original show was set from 1968 to 1973 and ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993. Famed director Lee Daniels will executive produce the series.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million [Video]

Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million

(CNN) While the Covid-19 mortality rate may be on the decline, the nearly 3 million cases and ICUs at capacity show the US is still in the grips of a pandemic with no signs of slowing. "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press conference Tuesday with Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

A Trump-Backed Senate Candidate’s Hedge Fund Disaster

 Tommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.
NYTimes.com

Wilbur Ross Wilbur Ross 39th and current United States Secretary of Commerce


Mick Mulvaney Mick Mulvaney Director of the Office of Management and Budget; White House Chief of Staff

Mick Mulvaney Dropped As Much As $550,000 In Stocks [Video]

Mick Mulvaney Dropped As Much As $550,000 In Stocks

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney dropped as much as $550,000 in stocks. He did it on the same day Trump assured the public the economy was “doing fantastically” during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, Trump said the “consumer in the United State is unbelievably strong.” Paperwork submitted by Mulvaney showed he unloaded his holdings in three different mutual funds.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Julie Roberts Julie Roberts American country music artist


You Might Like


Tweets about this