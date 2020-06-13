Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News

The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.

Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable!

Will the Raksha Mantri confirm.

An Indian colonel and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in a massive escalation at a time there were efforts to defuse weeks of tension at the border.

India retaliated and there were casualties on both sides, said the army.

#GalwanValley #Ladakh #LatestNews