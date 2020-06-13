Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News

Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News

The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.

Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable!

Will the Raksha Mantri confirm.

An Indian colonel and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in a massive escalation at a time there were efforts to defuse weeks of tension at the border.

India retaliated and there were casualties on both sides, said the army.

#GalwanValley #Ladakh #LatestNews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News

Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. As..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
LAC faceoff: 1 Indian officer and 2 soldiers killed in Chinese aggression| Oneindia News [Video]

LAC faceoff: 1 Indian officer and 2 soldiers killed in Chinese aggression| Oneindia News

1 INDIAN OFFICER, 2 SOLDIERS KILLED IN GALWAN VALLEY; BEIJING ACCUSES INDIA OF CROSSING BORDER, ATTACKING PERSONNEL AND MORE NEWS #GalwanValley #Ladakh #LatestNews

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published
Indian Army Chief on LAC tensions: Border situation is under control| Oneindia News [Video]

Indian Army Chief on LAC tensions: Border situation is under control| Oneindia News

India has crossed the 3 lakh mark in the number of coronavirus infections; PM Modi will hold a meet with Chief Ministers on June 16-17 to review Covid-19 response; Army chief General MM Naravane said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published