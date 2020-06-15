Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News

Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night.

As per the official statement by the Army, a Colonel-rank officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops posted in the Galwan Valley area.

Sources say no bullets were fired in the clash.

Clubs and stones were instead used to attack soldiers.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in an over five-week standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh.

The situation in the area deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.