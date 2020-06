'We're in deep shock': Father of Colonel Babu who died fighting Chinese Army

Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred in the violent faceoff with the Chinese PLA, are in a deep state of shock.

Colonel Babu, who was the Commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, was among the 20 who made the supreme sacrifice at the LAC in Ladakh.

Colonel Babu'sparents said that their son had faced many challenges in life and always came out victorious.

