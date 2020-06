India-China faceoff: Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu brought to his residence in Suryapet

Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment was brought to his residence in Suryapet late night of 17th June.

Colonel Santosh lost his life in violent clash with China's PLA in Galwan valley.

20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 in violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

According to reports, Chinese side also suffered casualties.