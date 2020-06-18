Global  

India China clash: Locals pay last respect to Colonel Santosh Babu in Telangana
Locals paid last respect to Colonel Santosh Babu at his residence in Telangana's Suryapet.

Santosh Babu's mortal remains were brought to his Suryapet home late night on June 17.

Guard of Honour was also given to Colonel Santosh Babu.

Santosh Babu was the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment.

Santosh Babu was martyred in face-off with China at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the violent faceoff on June 15 night.

Casualties suffered on both sides in face-off during de-escalation process.

