Watch: Funeral procession of Colonel Santosh Babu taken out
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Watch: Funeral procession of Colonel Santosh Babu taken out

Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu on June 18 being taken for funeral procession.

He was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment.

Santosh Babu lost his life in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley.

The violent face-off happened on the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed.

