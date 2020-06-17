Global  

Colonel Santosh Babu funeral: Braveheart who lost his life in action is laid to rest | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:50s
Colonel Santosh Babu funeral: Braveheart who lost his life in action is laid to rest | Oneindia News

Colonel Santosh Babu funeral: Braveheart who lost his life in action is laid to rest | Oneindia News

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, who lost his life in action during the Galwan Valley clash, was laid to rest in Telangana's Suryapet.

