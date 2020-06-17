Colonel Santosh Babu funeral: Braveheart who lost his life in action is laid to rest | Oneindia News
Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, who lost his life in action during the Galwan Valley clash, was laid to rest in Telangana's Suryapet.
Watch
#GalwanValley #IndiaChina #SantoshBabu
Watch: Funeral procession of Colonel Santosh Babu taken outMortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu on June 18 being taken for funeral procession. He was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. Santosh Babu lost his life in a "violent face-off" with..
India-China border face-off: Soldiers give Guard of Honour to Colonel Santosh BabuLast respects being paid by the locals to Colonel Santosh Babu at his residence on June 18. Guard of Honour was also given to Colonel Santosh Babu. He was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar..
India-China faceoff: Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu brought to his residence in SuryapetMortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment was brought to his residence in Suryapet late night of 17th June. Colonel Santosh lost his life in violent clash with..