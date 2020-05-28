PLA trying to occupy ground position on basis of its idea of LAC: Former Ambassador to China

While speaking to media in Maharashtra's Pune via video conferencing on June 17, the former Indian Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale commented on India-China violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 16.

He said, "From early May, Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) has been trying to occupy ground position on basis of its idea of Line of Actual Control (LAC) and we don't agree with their perception." "So, Indian troops in early May stopped Chinese troops from advancing," Gautam Bambawale added.

"There has been a stand-off for so many weeks and when there are troops from two armies which are in close proximity to each other, there is always the probability of it spiralling out of control and unfortunately, that is what has happened on the night of June 15-16," Former Indian Ambassador to China further stated.