LAC tension: India-China foreign ministers talk on phone | Oneindia News

Foreign minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation today with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi -- a first since Monday's violence at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers died, sources said.

The two nations have agreed to resolve the border clash in a fair way and de-escalate as soon as possible, reported news agency Reuters, quoting the Chinese foreign ministry.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged India to severely punish those responsible for conflict and control its frontline troops, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday at 5 pm to discuss the situation at the Galwan Valley.

The meeting has been called after at least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

This is the gravest escalation along the line of AC in the last 5 decades.

