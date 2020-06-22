Global  

Rath Yatra begins in Puri's Jagannath Temple amid curfew due to Covid-19 pandemic | Oneindia News
Rath Yatra begins in Puri's Jagannath Temple amid curfew due to Covid-19 pandemic | Oneindia News

Rath Yatra begins in Puri's Jagannath Temple amid curfew due to Covid-19 pandemic | Oneindia News

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will participate in virtual meet of RIC foreign ministers, while Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow Moday night; India-china corps commanders talked for over 10 hours to reach a breakthrough over territory dispute; IAF fighter jets continue to carry out sorties in Leh, as military stays on standby; Election commission will allow postal ballots for Covid-affected people in upcoming Bihar elections; Rath Yatra has begun amid curfew, no devotees are allowed; US President Trump has suspended H1B work visas till year end and more news #RathYatra #Jagannath #USVisa

