Rath Yatra cancelled: SC says can't permit large gatherings during pandemic | Oneindia News
China has responded again to the Galwan conflict asking India to not 'misjudge' its determination to protect 'its territories' even as major general level talks were held to defuse tension; Nepal Parliament passed the Bill to update maps with Indian territories included; Supreme Court said Puri's Rath Yatra cannot take place this year as even Lord Jagannath 'won't forgive us if we allow it during a pandemic'; PM Modi kickstarted commercial coal auctioning saying that the coal sector was taken out of decades of lockdown; Actress Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and more news #GalwanValley #IndiaChina #Jagannath #RathYatra

