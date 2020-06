After getting nod from SC, Rath Yatra preparations underway at Puri's Jagannath Temple

Preparations are underway for Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple.

The Supreme Court on June 22 has granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

However, no more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order.

The religious rituals are scheduled to start from today onwards.

The Odisha government imposed a complete shutdown in Puri from 8 pm on Monday till 2 pm on June 23, in light of the yatra.