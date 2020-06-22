Global  

Rath Yatra Preparations Underway In Puri
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:50s - Published
vijaykarnataka Rath Yatra Preparations Underway At Puri’s Jagannath Temple | Vijay Karn... https://t.co/CDBlWCFjEC #RathYatra #PuriJagannathTemple #Odisha 26 minutes ago

Polygon Politics RT @news18dotcom: Preparations for #RathYatra2020 are underway in #Puri. Follow updates: https://t.co/2MrsMvQdQj 📸: @AP https://t.co/uS0… 1 hour ago

News18.com Preparations for #RathYatra2020 are underway in #Puri. Follow updates: https://t.co/2MrsMvQdQj 📸: @AP https://t.co/uS0E7tg99E 1 hour ago

Taizun Tapia RT @latestly: Preparations Underway For Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple, View Pics: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23… 2 hours ago

LatestLY Preparations Underway For Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple, View Pics: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates… https://t.co/OhIWVNDsKd 6 hours ago


Rath Yatra begins in Puri's Jagannath Temple amid curfew due to Covid-19 pandemic | Oneindia News [Video]

Rath Yatra begins in Puri's Jagannath Temple amid curfew due to Covid-19 pandemic | Oneindia News

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will participate in virtual meet of RIC foreign ministers, while Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow Moday night; India-china corps commanders talked for over 10 hours to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
After getting nod from SC, Rath Yatra preparations underway at Puri's Jagannath Temple [Video]

After getting nod from SC, Rath Yatra preparations underway at Puri's Jagannath Temple

Preparations are underway for Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple. The Supreme Court on June 22 has granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, no..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Rath Yatra: Odisha's fire and disaster management dept sanitised roads in Puri [Video]

Rath Yatra: Odisha's fire and disaster management dept sanitised roads in Puri

The fire and disaster management department sanitised roads in Odisha's Puri ahead of Rath Yatra. They conducted the sanitisation drive at Grand Road of Puri on June 22. Odisha Government and Sree..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published