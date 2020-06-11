Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

[NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A man was shot and wounded during a protest in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, where demonstrators tried to tear down a statue of a 16th Century Spanish conquistador.

Cell-phone video shared with Reuters shows a crowd gathered, and then a man in a blue shirt is seemingly hit with a skate board, shoved and told to leave.

Then the gunshots ring out.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting erupted during a clash between protesters and heavily armed members of a volunteer militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard.

Video from after the shooting shows several men apparently under arrest, and a voice blames members of the New Mexico Civil Guard for the shooting.

Albuquerque's police chief said in a statement he'd received reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating the violence.

APD said on twitter that the shooting victim was in critical but stable condition.

The Washington Post reported that activists had wrapped a chain around a sculpture called La Jornada, depicting the Spaniard Juan de Onate leading settlers in what is now New Mexico.

Do Onate is known for massacring a pueblo tribe in the year 1599.

Albuquerque police said the FBI is currently assisting in an investigation of the shooting.



Related news from verified sources

Man shot in New Mexico protest over conquistador sculpture

A man was shot and wounded on Monday during a protest near a museum in downtown Albuquerque, New...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Man shot during protest over Spanish conqueror’s statue in New Mexico

Man shot during protest over Spanish conqueror’s statue in New Mexico One man has been shot amid protests in New Mexico as crowds attempted to dismantle the bronze Spanish...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Tweets about this

BrianTRice

Brian who survived a powerline RT @IndianCountry: A man was shot Monday night as protesters in New Mexico tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador, pr… 26 seconds ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News RT @CBSThisMorning: A man was shot last night at a protest in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Several… 54 seconds ago

DonStockman

Brenda Stockman RT @GranniesOpinion: Man shot during protest over Spanish conqueror's statue https://t.co/wXZ6W7WJK0 56 seconds ago

winchester1973

Winchester1973 🇩🇪 🇺🇸 RT @HamiltonStrick1: https://t.co/raNIxupGni #FoxNews Anyone pulling down a statue because they are offended should receive at least 10 y… 1 minute ago

Johnveg3

AKA Man shot in New Mexico at protest over statue of Spanish conquistador https://t.co/WaJ7CBOw1s 1 minute ago

Mr_Topes

Mike Topalian RT @viaSimonRomero: Our updated story on the terrifying scene in Albuquerque tonight when gunfire broke out at protest over Oñate statue I… 1 minute ago

BicycleRob

BicycleRob RT @thehill: Protesters trying to tear down a statue of a Spanish conquistador were met by members of a militia calling itself the New Mexi… 2 minutes ago

KENS5

KENS 5 A confrontation broke out between demonstrators and a group of armed men who were trying to protect the statue of J… https://t.co/MyUkGiyGQR 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Roswell New Mexico Season 2 Trailer The CW [Video]

Roswell New Mexico Season 2 Trailer The CW

Roswell New Mexico Season 2 Trailer The CW

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 00:59Published
Man Cheers For Protesters During Bicycle Rally in New York [Video]

Man Cheers For Protesters During Bicycle Rally in New York

This man got out of his car and cheered while standing on the side of the road. He encouraged all the participants in a bicycle rally that was a part of the George Floyd protest. He gave a few riders..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 02:05Published
How the killing of George Floyd has upended America [Video]

How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:47Published