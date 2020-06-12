Global  

LAUSD Puts On Star-Studded Virtual Graduation For Students
Gov.

Gavin Newsom, Senator Kamala Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts were part of the lineup.

DeMarco Morgan reports.

