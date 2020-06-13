Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’
Going to Kneel During the National Anthem The quarterback for the Cleveland Browns
confirmed his plan to kneel during the
national anthem this upcoming NFL season.
Mayfield revealed his intent in the comment
section of a recent Instagram post, which featured
him wearing an “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirt.
A fan asked him to “tell Browns fans you’re
not going to be kneeling this season.” In response, Mayfield
said “pull your head out.
I absolutely am.” Mayfield later took to his Instagram story to elaborate,
saying he has the “utmost respect” for law enforcement
but that he knew he needed to “[stand] up for equality.” Baker Mayfield,
via Instagram He added he was at fault for “not becoming
more educated” sooner and previously
choosing to “[stay] silent.” Baker Mayfield,
via Instagram Mayfield then directly addressed his critics,
saying he was okay with losing fans over kneeling.
Baker Mayfield,
via Instagram