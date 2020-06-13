Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem

Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem

Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem The quarterback for the Cleveland Browns confirmed his plan to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming NFL season.

Mayfield revealed his intent in the comment section of a recent Instagram post, which featured him wearing an “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirt.

A fan asked him to “tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season.” In response, Mayfield said “pull your head out.

I absolutely am.” Mayfield later took to his Instagram story to elaborate, saying he has the “utmost respect” for law enforcement but that he knew he needed to “[stand] up for equality.” Baker Mayfield, via Instagram He added he was at fault for “not becoming more educated” sooner and previously choosing to “[stay] silent.” Baker Mayfield, via Instagram Mayfield then directly addressed his critics, saying he was okay with losing fans over kneeling.

Baker Mayfield, via Instagram

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he 'absolutely' will kneel during national anthem this year

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, replying to a person on Instagram, said he will kneel...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Denver PostDaily CallerCBS SportsSeattle TimesJapan TodayESPNPro Football Talk


J.J. Watt: Taking a knee isn't about the flag

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave their support for taking a...
ESPN - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Baker Mayfield's tweet about kneeling during anthem is true to his character [Video]

Skip Bayless: Baker Mayfield's tweet about kneeling during anthem is true to his character

Baker Mayfield and J.J. Watt both responded to fans over the weekend who assumed they would not be kneeling or would not be okay with other players kneeling during the anthem. Baker said he would..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:59Published