Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem

Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem The quarterback for the Cleveland Browns confirmed his plan to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming NFL season.

Mayfield revealed his intent in the comment section of a recent Instagram post, which featured him wearing an “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirt.

A fan asked him to “tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season.” In response, Mayfield said “pull your head out.

I absolutely am.” Mayfield later took to his Instagram story to elaborate, saying he has the “utmost respect” for law enforcement but that he knew he needed to “[stand] up for equality.” Baker Mayfield, via Instagram He added he was at fault for “not becoming more educated” sooner and previously choosing to “[stay] silent.” Baker Mayfield, via Instagram Mayfield then directly addressed his critics, saying he was okay with losing fans over kneeling.

Baker Mayfield, via Instagram