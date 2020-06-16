Officials have rescued a cobra snake wrapped around landing gear between the tires of a parked aircraft in Gujarat, western India.

Cobra found coiled around landing gear of parked aircraft in western India

The incident took place at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Hansol, 9 kilometers north of central Ahmedabad, on June 15.

Airport personnel spotted the snake and immediately alerted the rescue officials who rushed to the spot.

After a one-hour-long operation, the snake was safely removed from the plane using a snake catcher and secured inside a container.

Footage shows a man holding the snake by its tail while luring it into the plastic container.

According to local media, the COVID-19 lockdown resulting in fewer air passengers has paved the way for wild animals to claim human habitats.

The cobra snake was late released into the wild.