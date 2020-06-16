Cobra found coiled around landing gear of parked aircraft in western India

|
Officials have rescued a cobra snake wrapped around landing gear between the tires of a parked aircraft in Gujarat, western India.
The incident took place at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Hansol, 9 kilometers north of central Ahmedabad, on June 15.
Airport personnel spotted the snake and immediately alerted the rescue officials who rushed to the spot.
After a one-hour-long operation, the snake was safely removed from the plane using a snake catcher and secured inside a container.
Footage shows a man holding the snake by its tail while luring it into the plastic container.
According to local media, the COVID-19 lockdown resulting in fewer air passengers has paved the way for wild animals to claim human habitats.
The cobra snake was late released into the wild.
|
|
Tweets about this