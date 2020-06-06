Musicians call for justice with brass concert at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Local musicians Jeff Bradshaw and Sam Gellerstein called it “A Clarion Call for Justice.” They invited the entire Philadelphia brass community and beyond to bring their horns for a flash concert.

They dedicated their performance to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbery, Tony McDade, and Dominique Fells, who have lost their lives this year.

These musicians hope their stance against racial injustice and police brutality will sing through the chaos and resonate with Americans everywhere.

This form of artful twist is only natural coming from the city of Philadelphia.